Enter below to win VIP Passes to an Evening with Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley and a $50 gift card to Rock & Brews restaurant!
Rock & Brews is a one-of-a-kind, rock-inspired restaurant and entertainment concept designed to engage people of all ages with quality comfort food and local favorites, a broad selection of craft and international beers, and an energized environment that is reminiscent of being at a family-friendly music event.
On August 29 beginning at 1:30 p.m., Paul & Gene will conduct a ribbon cutting ceremony with the mayor of Downey and host a private veterans’ luncheon honoring over 100 local vets in partnership with charity partner Courage Forward. A private invitation-only event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Comments are closed.