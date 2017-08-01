Win VIP Passes to an Evening with Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley

rb guitar color Win VIP Passes to an Evening with Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley

Enter below to win VIP Passes to an Evening with Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley and a $50 gift card to Rock & Brews restaurant!

Rock & Brews is a one-of-a-kind, rock-inspired restaurant and entertainment concept designed to engage people of all ages with quality comfort food and local favorites, a broad selection of craft and international beers, and an energized environment that is reminiscent of being at a family-friendly music event.

On August 29 beginning at 1:30 p.m., Paul & Gene will conduct a ribbon cutting ceremony with the mayor of Downey and host a private veterans’ luncheon honoring over 100 local vets in partnership with charity partner Courage Forward. A private invitation-only event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

