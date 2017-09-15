Win Tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Enter to win a pair of tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra, December 2nd at Citizens Business Bank Arena!

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) announced its highly-anticipated Winter Tour 2017. Over the past 20-plus years, Trans-Siberian Orchestra has become a critically-acclaimed, multi-platinum, musical powerhouse, and its annual winter tours a beloved, multi-generational holiday tradition. 2017’s tour, a completely updated presentation of TSO’s unforgettable “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” is set to begin on November 16th and will visit more than 60 cities, for 100-plus performances, before concluding on December 30th.

Citizens Business Bank Arena will host two spectacular shows on Saturday, December 2nd at 3:30pm & 7:30pm. Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, September 15th at 10am

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 15th at 10am at Ticketmaster!