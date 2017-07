After the September 21st show at the Hollywood Bowl sold out, Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers have added a second show at the iconic venue.

If you missed the first rush of tickets, you can still catch them and special guest, Lucinda Williams, at the Hollywood Bowl the following night Friday, September 22nd.

Enter here for you chance to win tickets to the added show!

Tickets for Friday, September 22 will go on sale Friday July 21st at 10AM PST on ticketmaster.com.