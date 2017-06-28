Win Tickets to the Screening of ‘Dunkirk’ at Arclight Hollywood

Enter below to win tickets to the screening of DUNKIRK on Wednesday, July 19th at Arclight Hollywood!

Christopher Nolan is set to return to theaters July 21 with his highly anticipated WWII blockbuster “Dunkirk,” and anticipation is reaching a fever pitch with under a month to go. The movie, which recounts the Dunkirk evacuation, stars Tom Hardy, Fionn Whitehead, Cillian Murphy and Kenneth Branagh, among others.

DUNKIRK is an epic action thriller that tells the race against time to rescue 400,000 British and Allied troops trapped by enemy forces on the beaches of Dunkirk in World War II.

Don’t miss DUNIRK opening in theaters and IMAX worldwide on Friday, July 21.