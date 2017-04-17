Win Tickets to ‘The Bodyguard’ at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Enter here to win a pair of tickets to ‘The Bodyguard’ at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts on May 30th, 2017!

Based on the smash hit film, this award-winning musical stars Grammy® Award-nominee and R&B superstar DEBORAH COX!

Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge; what they don’t expect is to fall in love. A breathtakingly romantic thriller, The Bodyguard features a host of irresistible classics including Queen of the Night, So Emotional, One Moment in Time, Saving All My Love, Run to You, I Have Nothing, I Wanna Dance with Somebody and one of the biggest selling songs of all time – I Will Always Love You.

The Bodyguard comes to Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa for two weeks only, May 30 – June 11. For tickets, call (714) 556-2787 or visit SCFTA.org.