Win Tickets to the Advanced Screening of ‘King Arthur’ at Pacific Theatres at The Grove

Enter below to win a pair of tickets to the advanced screening of ‘King Arthur’ at Pacific Theatres at The Grove on May 10th, 2017!

KING ARTHUR: LEGEND OF THE SWORD is director Guy Ritchie’s fresh, modern take on the story of how Arthur came from nothing to become a king.

Charlie Hunnam (“Sons of Anarchy,” “Pacific Rim”) stars as King Arthur whose Uncle Vortigern (Jude Law) steals his birthright as the future king. The film then follows Arthur’s formative years as a street fighter raised in a brothel, to the day he unknowingly pulls the sword from the stone, and discovers his true legacy.

The film pulses with energy from start to finish. It is filled with amazing camera work, incredible CGI and a vibrant soundtrack. In addition to Charlie Hunnam and Jude Law, KING ARTHUR: LEGEND OF THE SWORD also stars Annabelle Wallis (“Annabelle,” “X-Men”), Eric Bana (“Troy”), and Katie McGrath (“Jurrasic World”)

KING ARTHUR: LEGEND OF THE SWORD opens in theaters nationwide on Friday, May 12 in 3D and 2D.