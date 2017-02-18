Win Tickets to Sheryl Crow at the Greek Theatre

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Sheryl Crow plus at the Greek Theatre on June 8th, 2017.

Multi-platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and musician Sheryl Crow will release a new album, entitled Be Myself, on April 21st via Warner Bros. Records. Be Myself, her ninth studio album and the first album for the label is available for pre-order beginning today.

A video for “Halfway There” has been created utilizing cut-out animation style which presents the songs lyrical questions through a whimsical Monty Python-esque satirical imagery. Click here to view and share.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10:00 AM (local) via AXS.com.