Win Tickets to Scorpions with very special guest Megadeth at the Forum

Two of the most celebrated bands in hard rock, together for the first time on the “Crazy World Tour,” the Scorpions with very special guests Megadeth, play the Forum in Inglewood, CA on Saturday, October 7.

Scorpions tour features longtime members Klaus Meine, Rudolf Schenker and Matthias Jabs, alongside James Kottak (drums) and Paweł Mąciwoda (bass). Scorpions have built a career-spanning setlist of Scorpion’s hits, anthems, ballads and vintage classics for this tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10:00 AM at Ticketmaster.com