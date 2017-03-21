Win Tickets to ‘ Saturday Night Fever’ at Regal LA LIVE

Celebrate the 40thAnniversary of the seminal classic Saturday Night Fever, dancing back into cinemas for two nights only, May 7 and 10!

Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures will present the brand-new Director’s Cut of Saturday Night Fever in cinemas nationwide on Sunday, May 7 and Wednesday, May 10, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. (local time) each day. Tickets for the “Saturday Night Fever 40th Anniversary” Director’s Cut presentations can be purchased online by visiting http://www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices.