Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Retro Futura at the Greek Theatre on July 18th.

New wave fans rejoice, the summer’s most star-studded bill returns this year with the Retro Futura tour 2017. Headlined by synth pioneer Howard Jones, the jam-packed show will also feature sets from the English Beat, Men Without Hats, Modern English, Paul Young and Katrina (ex-Katrina And The Waves).

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.com.