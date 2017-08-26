Win Tickets to Pacific Symphony’s “Tchaikovsky Spectacular”

Enter now to win a pair of tickets to Pacific Symphony’s “Tchaikovsky Spectacular” on September 9, 2017 at 8 p.m!

Send summer out with a bang on September 9 at Pacific Symphony’s “Tchaikovsky Spectacular,” with thundering cannons and fireworks in the “1812” Overture.

Enjoy a Tchaikovsky hit parade under the stars at Pacific Amphitheatre. Plus, Rachmaninoff’s dazzling Piano Concerto Number 2 featuring Yekwon Sunwoo, freshly minted gold medalist of the 2017 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition.

Gates open at 6 p.m. for picnicking. Get your “Tchaikovsky Spectacular” tickets at PacificSymphony.org.