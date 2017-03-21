Enter to win tickets to Megan Hilty & Brian Stokes Mitchell at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall on Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22.

Smashing Broadway! With stunning voices and booming Broadway careers, award-winning Broadway superstars Megan Hilty and Brian Stokes Mitchell bring fresh insight to a program of Broadway hits and unforgettable melodies that have become timeless standards — including music from Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, George Gershwin and more!

The Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall is located at 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626. Doors open at 6:45pm and the show begins at 8:00pm.

Purchase tickets here!