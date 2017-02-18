Win Tickets to La La Land in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl May 27

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see La La Land in concert: A Live-to-Film Celebration on May 27th at the Hollywood Bowl!

Composer Justin Hurwitz will conduct his Oscar®-winning score and Oscar®-winning song “City of Stars” (with lyrics by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul) performed live-to-film by a 100-piece symphony orchestra, choir, and Jazz ensemble, accompanying the film’s original vocal recordings.

Tickets on sale Friday at 10am via Ticketmaster.com.

1 winner will be chosen