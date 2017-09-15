Win Tickets To David Foster with Special Guests

foster 300x250 002 Win Tickets To David Foster with Special Guests

Enter below to win a pair of tickets to David Foster with Special Guests at Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall!

One of the most successful producers in history, 16-time Grammy Award winner David Foster joins Pacific Symphony to perform songs from his unparalleled catalog.

Popular hits — written for artists including Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Josh Groban, Olivia Newton-John, Barbra Streisand and many others — include “You’re the Inspiration,” “The Prayer,” “The Glory of Love” and “St. Elmo’s Fire.”

