Win Tickets to Daryl Hall & John Oates and Tears for Fears at STAPLES Center

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Daryl Hall & John Oates and Tears for Fears with a special acoustic performance by Allen Stone at STAPLES Center July 28th!

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, Daryl Hall & John Oates, are partnering with international multi-platinum selling band, Tears For Fears, for a 29-city North American tour. The tour will kick off on Thursday, May 4th in Tulsa OK at the BOK Center and will include stops in Chicago, Nashville, Miami, New York, Toronto, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas and more, before wrapping up in Los Angeles at the STAPLES Center on Friday, July 28. The summer arena tour will also feature a special acoustic performance by opening act, Allen Stone.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17th at 12pm via AXS.com.