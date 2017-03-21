Win Tickets to Daryl Hall & John Oates and Tears For Fears at Staples Center

Enter to win tickets to see Daryl Hall & John Oates and Tears For Fears at Staples Center!

Due to overwhelming demand, Daryl Hall & John Oates and Tears For Fears have added a second Los Angeles show to their North American tour on Saturday, July 29 at STAPLES Center. This show follows the previously announced STAPLES Center show on Friday, July 28.

Tickets and VIP packages for the newly added date go on sale beginning Friday, April 7 at 10am local time.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, April 4 at 10am.

Get your tickets this Friday at 10:00am on axs.com!

There will be a special presale for tickets on on Thursday, April 6th 10:00am – 10:00pm when you use password: RICHGIRL