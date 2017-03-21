Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "You Can’t Hurry Love" by Phil Collins Read More

Win Tickets to Daryl Hall and John Oates and Tears For Fears at Staples Center

hall oates webtiles 564x564 Win Tickets to Daryl Hall and John Oates and Tears For Fears at Staples Center
Be the right caller when you hear the “Tickets @ 2” song to win tickets to see Daryl Hall & John Oates and Tears For Fears at Staples Center!

Due to overwhelming demand, Daryl Hall & John Oates and Tears For Fears have added a second Los Angeles show to their North American tour on Saturday, July 29 at STAPLES Center. This show follows the previously announced STAPLES Center show on Friday, July 28.

Tickets and VIP packages for the newly added date go on sale beginning Friday, April 7 at 10am local time.

Get your tickets at axs.com

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, April 4 at 10am.

 

Comments are closed.

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live