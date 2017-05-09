Win Tickets to Alphaville at the Starlight Bowl

Enter below to win a pair of tickets to Alphaville at the Starlight Bowl on August 12th, 2017!

Iconic 80’s German synth pop group Alphaville will be performing live in concert!

This is the Los Angeles Debut Concert for Alphaville – please join us in welcoming the iconic visiting us from Germany! Hits: Forever Young, Big in Japan, Dance With Me, Sounds Like a Melody, Summer in Berlin, Monkey In the Moon & many more!



Opening entertainment by christopher ANTON and the Joneses(feat. former lead singer of Information Society) and DJ BPM.

Come on out to Starlight Bowl with friends ready to enjoy an evening of your favorite 80’s hits and dance the night away!