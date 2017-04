Enter to win 4 tickets to IMAX 3D advance screening of Marvel Studios’ GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 on Tuesday, May 2nd at 7:30PM at the AMC Orange 30.

In Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” the Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” blasts into theaters on May 5th, 2017. Rated PG-13.