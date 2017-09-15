Win Disney’s Vampirina on DVD

Enter to win Disney’s Vampira on DVD!

A young vampire girl, Vampirina (aka Vee), is the new kid in town after her family moves from Transylvania to Pennsylvania. In her unfamiliar surroundings, Vee first tries to adapt, change and blend in with her schoolmates but ultimately she learns to appreciate her unique individuality and her friends’ too. Whether they’re making their own music videos, planning a party or throwing a sleepover, Vee and her friends always figure out how to have fang-tastic fun!

Bring Home the Fang-tastic Fun this Halloween Season on Disney DVD October 17th.