Enter below to win Disney Pixar’s “Cars 3” on DVD!

In honor of world-champion racer #95, Disney•Pixar is proud to announce the in-home arrival of Disney•Pixar’s “Cars 3” on his date-sake 9/5!

This summer’s high-octane hit cruises home—loaded with bonus features like the all new mini-movie starring the demolition derby legend Miss Fritter— Digitally in HD and 4K Ultra HD™ on Oct. 24, and on Blu-ray 4K Ultra HD™ and Blu-ray™ on Nov. 7.