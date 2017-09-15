Win a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ on Blu-Ray Combo Pack

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is a rollicking new tale of the high seas, infused with all the elements of fantasy, humor and action that have resulted in an international phenomenon for the past 13 years.

Johnny Depp returns to his Academy Award®-nominated role as the outrageous, swashbuckling scoundrel Captain Jack Sparrow, and is joined by Oscar® winners Javier Bardem (Best Supporting Actor, “No Country for Old Men”) and Geoffrey Rush (Best Actor, “Shine”).

Sails Into Homes on Digital in HD and 4K Ultra HD™ Sept. 19 and 4K Ultra HD™/Blu-ray™ Combo Pack Oct. 3!

Enter below for a chance to win!