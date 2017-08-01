Enter below to win a Pilot Pen Pack & a $25 gift card!

Pilot Pen wants to help you erase back-to-school stress and overachieve in the classroom, with a chance to win a plethora of back-to-school must-haves, including Pilot’s G2 gel pens, FriXion ColorSticks erasable gel pens and FriXion Colors erasable marker pens.

G2 – Pilot’s G2 is the ultimate pen for everyday overachievers! It’s America’s no. 1 selling, longest lasting gel ink pen, with 15 color options and four point sizes so every student and can find the perfect G2 to fit their unique writing style.

FriXion ColorSticks – New to Pilot’s signature FriXion line and available in 10 vibrant colors, FriXion ColorSticks provide a fun and innovative way for students to write smoothly and erase cleanly using Pilot’s thermo-sensitive erasable ink. FriXion ColorSticks look, feel and erase like a traditional pencil, but are actually colorful ink pens.

FriXion Colors – Another new addition to the FriXion family, Pilot’s FriXion Colors erasable bold point marker pens are the newest innovation in marker pen technology! Whether writing, drawing, coloring or organizing, add a touch of creativity and style to your everyday tasks with this unique thermo-sensitive, erasable ink available in a variety of fun and fresh colors.

Visit PilotPen.us for more info and show us how you bring power to your pen on Facebook.com/PilotPen and Twitter @PilotPenUSA.