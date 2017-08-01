Win a Pilot Pen Pack & a $25 gift card

pilot logo powertothepen Win a Pilot Pen Pack & a $25 gift card

Enter below to win a Pilot Pen Pack & a $25 gift card!

Pilot Pen wants to help you erase back-to-school stress and overachieve in the classroom, with a chance to win a plethora of back-to-school must-haves, including Pilot’s G2 gel pens, FriXion ColorSticks erasable gel pens and FriXion Colors erasable marker pens.

  • G2 – Pilot’s G2 is the ultimate pen for everyday overachievers! It’s America’s no. 1 selling, longest lasting gel ink pen, with 15 color options and four point sizes so every student and can find the perfect G2 to fit their unique writing style.

g2 mosaic pack Win a Pilot Pen Pack & a $25 gift card

  • FriXion ColorSticks – New to Pilot’s signature FriXion line and available in 10 vibrant colors, FriXion ColorSticks provide a fun and innovative way for students to write smoothly and erase cleanly using Pilot’s thermo-sensitive erasable ink. FriXion ColorSticks look, feel and erase like a traditional pencil, but are actually colorful ink pens.

fx colorstix Win a Pilot Pen Pack & a $25 gift card

  • FriXion Colors – Another new addition to the FriXion family, Pilot’s FriXion Colors erasable bold point marker pens are the newest innovation in marker pen technology! Whether writing, drawing, coloring or organizing, add a touch of creativity and style to your everyday tasks with this unique thermo-sensitive, erasable ink available in a variety of fun and fresh colors.

frixion colors family tipout Win a Pilot Pen Pack & a $25 gift card

Visit PilotPen.us for more info and show us how you bring power to your pen on Facebook.com/PilotPen and Twitter @PilotPenUSA.

