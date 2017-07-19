Win a Pair of Tickets To Summer Drive-In Nights Ft. ‘The Karate Kid’

Enter below to win a pair of tickets to San Fernando Valley Summer Drive-In Nights at Lake Balboa Complex!
Come enjoy ‘The Karate Kid’ from the comfort of your car on August 11th!
Arrive early for food trucks and stay for the Tokyo Dance Party!
Enter below to win a pair of tickets to San Fernando Valley Summer Drive-In Nights at Lake Balboa Complex!
Come enjoy ‘The Karate Kid’ from the comfort of your car on August 11th!
Arrive early for food trucks and stay for the Tokyo Dance Party!
Comments are closed.