Win A Pair of Tickets to Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows at The Forum

Two of music’s most loved bands and biggest hit makers are joining up for an epic summer tour.

Multi- platinum selling bands Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows have announced “A Brief History of Everything Tour 2017”–presented by Live Nation. The tour will get underway July 12th at Spokane, WA’s Spokane Arena and then travel North America through early October.

Presale tickets and VIP packages for “A Brief History of Everything Tour 2017” will be available to members of both bands’ fan clubs beginning Tuesday, March 28th and to the general public starting Friday, March 31st. For complete details, please visit matchboxtwenty.com and countingcrows.com.

Visit ticketmaster.com for tickets.