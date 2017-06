What a night for a “Celebration”! Legendary disco kings the Village People open with their unforgettable songs and energetic dance moves. Morris Day & the Time deliver their straight-up old-school funk. And the one-and-only Kool & the Gang cap the night with hit after hit!

Programs, artists, dates, prices and availability subject to change.

