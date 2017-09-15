Enter below to win a pair of tickets to Knott’s Scary Farm!

CHECK OUT THE LARGEST AND MOST HAUNTING HALLOWEEN EXPERIENCE IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA! WITH THIRTEEN HAUNTED ATTRACTIONS AND OVER ONE THOUSAND horrifying creatures LURKING IN THE FOG, THERE’S NOWHERE TO HIDE!

New nightmarish experiences this year include Dark Ride, a maze that takes you through abandoned carnival ride, or the innovative Trick or Treat: Lights Out, where you’re armed with only a faulty flash light in a pitch dark haunted house.

Enlist to fight the flesh-craving zombies in an all-out war against the undead in the only Halloween interactive experience of its kinds, Special Ops: Infected. Your nightmares never end at Knott’s Scary Farm.