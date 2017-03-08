Win a Pair of Passes to the Screening of ‘Going in Style’

Enter to win tickets to an advance screening of GOING IN STYLE, Monday April 3rd at Arclight Hollywood.

You’re never too old to get even. GOING IN STYLE is a hilarious, heist comedy starring Morgan Freeman, Alan Arkin and Michael Caine, as well as the always charming Ann-Margret. The film, directed by the multi-talented Zach Braff, is a buddy comedy about three retirees who risk it all to get even — and do it in style.

GOING IN STYLE opens in theaters nationwide on Friday, April 7th.