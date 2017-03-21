Win a DVD Copy of ‘Tangled Before Ever After’

Enter here to win a DVD of Tangled Before Ever After!

After all those years stuck in a tower, everyone’s favorite “barefoot princess” (Mandy Moore) yearns to make up for lost time. With the help of her true love Eugene (Zachary Levi), pals Pascal and Maximus and daring new friend Cassandra, Rapunzel postpones her wedding and royal duties to defy danger and boldly explore life beyond Corona’s walls. Sparkling with fun, adventure and music from the legendary Alan Menken, Tangled Before Ever After is a magical movie event!