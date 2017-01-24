Enter for your chance to win a copy of ‘Elena of Avalor: Ready To Rule’ on DVD!

Set in the enchanted fairytale land of Avalor, “Elena of Avalor” tells the story of Elena, a brave and adventurous teenager who has saved her kingdom from an evil sorceress and must now learn to rule as crown princess until she is old enough to be queen. Elena’s journey leads her to understand that her new role requires thoughtfulness, resilience and compassion, the traits of all truly great leaders.

1 winner will be chosen