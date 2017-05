Enter here to win a Blu-Ray + DVD +Digital HD copy of xXx: Return of Xander Cage!

Now on Blu-ray: Vin Diesel is back in the high-octane thrill ride xXx: Return of Xander Cage. Prepare for the most explosive xXx yet in the film critics are calling “a crazy stunt-filled action spectacular” and “a shot of pure adrenaline”. Own xXx: Return of Xander Cage on Blu-ray TODAY. Rated PG-13. From Paramount Pictures.