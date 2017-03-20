Enter to win a Blu-ray + DVD + Digital HD copy of ‘Rogue One – A Star Wars Story’.

Lucasfilm’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” the first of the Star Wars standalone films, has established its place within the Star Wars universe and the hearts of moviegoers, becoming the seventh highest-grossing film of all time in the U.S.

Fans can own the epic action-adventure thriller — nominated for two Academy Awards® — early on Digital HD and Disney Movies Anywhere on March 24, and on Blu-ray™ Combo Pack, DVD and On-Demand on April 4.