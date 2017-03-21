Win A Blu-ray + Digital HD copy of ‘Lion’

Dev Patel, Rooney Mara, David Wenham and Nicole Kidman star in LION, the critically acclaimed, feel good movie we all need. Nominated for 6 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, LION follows the story of a five-year-old Indian boy who after a wrong train takes him thousands of miles away from home, sets out on an incredible journey to find his long lost family twenty-five years later. Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, LION is available tomorrow on Blu-ray, DVD & Digital HD from Anchor Bay Entertainment.

