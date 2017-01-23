Win a 4-Pack of Tickets to ‘The Lego Batman Movie’ Premiere

Enter for your chance to win a 4-pack of passes to the premier of ‘The Lego Batman Movie’ on Saturday February 2nd at The Bruin Theater in Westwood at 2pm!

Always be yourself…unless you can be Batman. THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE hits theaters February 10th!

In the same irreverent spirit of fun that made “The LEGO® Movie” a worldwide phenomenon, comes the second LEGO movie ever! The LEGO BATMAN MOVIE unites the LEGO and DC Superhero universes in a new, full-length animated film that has humor, heart, action, adventure, superheroes and super-villains guaranteed to appeal to audiences of all ages.

Will Arnett reprises his role as the voice of the self-described star of the first movie, LEGO Batman, aka Bruce Wayne. Zach Galifianakis stars as The Joker; Michael Cera as the orphan Dick Grayson/ Robin, Rosario Dawson as Barbara Gordon/ Batgirl; and Ralph Fiennes as Alfred.

The film is directed by Chris McKay, and produced by Dan Lin, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Roy Lee, who worked together on “The LEGO Movie.” THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE opens in 3D, 2D and IMAX theaters nationwide on Friday, February 10, 2017.