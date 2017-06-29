Enter below to win a 4 pack of tickets to the California Watermelon Festival!

Anyway you slice it, the CALIFORNIA WATERMELON FESTIVAL the weekend of July 29 & 30 at the Hansen Dam Soccer Complex in Lakeview Terrace in the San Fernando Valley serves up a ton of summer fun with FREE watermelon, delicious foods, carnival rides, arts & crafts, contests, entertainment, and more.

Melon mania gets you in the act with the watermelon seed-spitting contest, watermelon relay, or eating contest. Proceeds benefit local charities. Visit watermelonfest.org for tickets and info. See you there!