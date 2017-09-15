Win a 4-Pack of Tickets to DISNEY CALIFORNIA ADVENTURE® Park!

K-EARTH 101 is sending you to Disney California Adventure ® Park Friday, October 13th to experience Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark! and help Rocket save Groot!

Enter below for a chance to win 4 tickets to Disney California Adventure ® Park!

Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! is bringing an entirely new ride experience to Disney California Adventure ® Park for just six weeks – and it’s only happening after dusk each night from now to October 31! It’s a Halloween Time Exclusive!

The good news? The rescue attempt during Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! was a complete success. But the bad news? Groot was left behind! Even worse. The Collector’s Fortress is now in a complete state of emergency. Proceed with caution!

Your mission: join Rocket as he returns to the fortress to distract the monsters within – and escape with his little buddy in the process!