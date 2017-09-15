Win a 4-Pack of Tickets to DISNEY CALIFORNIA ADVENTURE® Park!

gotg disney Win a 4 Pack of Tickets to DISNEY CALIFORNIA ADVENTURE® Park!

K-EARTH 101 is sending you to Disney California Adventure® Park  Friday, October 13th to experience Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark! and help Rocket save Groot!

Enter below for a chance to win 4 tickets to Disney California Adventure® Park!

Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! is bringing an entirely new ride experience to Disney California Adventure® Park for just six weeks – and it’s only happening after dusk each night from now to October 31!  It’s a Halloween Time Exclusive!

The good news?  The rescue attempt during Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! was a complete success.  But the bad news?  Groot was left behind!  Even worse.  The Collector’s Fortress is now in a complete state of emergency.  Proceed with caution!

Your mission: join Rocket as he returns to the fortress to distract the monsters within – and escape with his little buddy in the process!

Discover a brand-new story, song, media and special effects in Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark while you can – this mission only takes place during Halloween Time at the Disneyland® Resort.

Comments are closed.

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live