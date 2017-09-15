Win a $100 Minted.com Private Holiday Photo Session!

Enter below for your chance to win one of five $100 Minted.com Gift Cards!

You can experience Photo-Op by Minted and enjoy a private holiday photo session!

You pick the venue and a portrait photographer will come to you, seven days a week! Click here for more details: https://www.minted.com/photo-op

Minted is a marketplace of independent artists and has more than 10 years’ experience in making uniquely beautiful holiday cards. So they know what makes a great holiday photo!

Here are some photos from Gary Bryan & Lisa Stanley’s Photo Op by Minted photo session. Enjoy and Happy Holidays!

ENTER TO WIN!