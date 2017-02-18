Win 4 Tickets to the Knotts Boysenberry Festival at Knotts Berry Farm

Knott’s Berry Farm is the birthplace of THE Boysenberry and each spring, Knott’s celebrates the flavorful berry and it historic roots during the Knott’s Boysenberry Festival with unique food and live entertainment.

For the first time ever, the mouthwatering festival is expanding to three weeks, April 1 – April 23.

The 23-day food festival features over 80 one-of-a-kind boysenberry inspired dishes, drinks and more, plus foot-stompin’ entertainment, the Wine and Craft Brew Tasting Garden, and family fun everyone will love!