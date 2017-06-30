Win 4 Tickets to Knott’s Berry Farm AND Knott’s Soak City Waterpark

Get ready for some fun in the sun, because we’re giving you 4 tickets to BOTH parks!

Enter below for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to Knott’s Berry Farm AND Knott’s Soak City Waterpark!

Now is your chance to check out Knott’s Berry Farm’s one-of-a-kind entertainment such as Ghost Town Alive! and the new thrill ride, Sole Spin!

Then, grab the gang and cool off in the newly-expanded Knott’s Soak City Waterpark’s all-new Shore Break, featuring 7 new waterslides, including The Wedge, a family raft ride.

Save $26 on Knott’s Regular admission with a coupon from Denny’s Restaurant!