Totally 80s Live With The Motels and Bow Wow Wow At Morongo Casino Resort & Spa

K-EARTH 101’s Totally 80’s Live returns with a free concert featuring The Motels and Bow Wow Wow at Club Vibe inside Morongo Casino Resort & Spa on Friday, June 16!

Entry is free for you AND your plus one when you get on the K-EARTH 101 Guest List. You can purchase pre-advanced tickets at Ticketmaster.com or at the Morongo Box Office at 951-755-5391.

Guest list space is limited and will close. Tickets are $20 and will be available at the door the day of the show.

Get on the K-EARTH 101 Guest List by entering your information below. Your name will be on our guest list at the door of Vibe inside Morongo.

Want to make your weekend even better? Listen all weekend to win a Totally 80’s overnight stay at Morongo on the night of the show! Just be the the right caller to 1-800-232-KRTH (5784) when you hear the cue to call! It will also guarantee you entrance to the show.

Here are the details:

Friday, June 16 inside VIBE at Morongo Casino Resort & Spa, 49500 Seminole Drive, Cabazon 92230

Check-in at 6pm

Doors at 8pm

Sonik DJ at 8:10pm

The Motels and Bow Wow Wow at 10pm

Sonik DJ from 11pm until 12am

Everyone attending must be age 21 or older with ID.

Dress Code is strictly enforced:

No Head-wear, T-shirts, shorts, oversized pants, baggy or torn clothing, white athletic shoes, and flip flops.

Click here for contest rules.

Listen to some of their biggest hits below: