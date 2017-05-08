Totally 80s Live With Boy George At Morongo Casino Resort & Spa

K-EARTH 101’s Totally 80’s Live returns with a free concert featuring Boy George at Club Vibe inside Morongo Casino Resort & Spa on Saturday, May 20!
Entry is free when you get on the K-EARTH 101 Guest List. You can purchase pre-advanced tickets at Ticketmaster.com or at the Morongo Box Office at 951-755-5391.
Guest list space is limited and will close. Tickets are $30 and will be available at the door the day of the show.
Want to make your weekend even better? Listen to win a Totally 80’s overnight stay at Morongo on the night of the show! Just be the the right caller to 1-800-232-KRTH (5784) when you hear the cue to call! It will also guarantee you entrance to the show.
Here are the details:
- Friday, May 20 inside VIBE at Morongo Casino Resort & Spa, 49500 Seminole Drive, Cabazon 92230
- Check-in at 6pm
- Doors at 8pm
- DJ Chuck “thE oLd SouL” at 8:10pm
- Boy George at 10pm
- DJ Chuck “thE oLd SouL” from 11pm until 12am
Everyone attending must be age 21 or older with ID.
