Totally 80s Live With Boy George At Morongo Casino Resort & Spa

K-EARTH 101’s Totally 80’s Live returns with a free concert featuring Boy George at Club Vibe inside Morongo Casino Resort & Spa on Saturday, May 20!

Entry is free when you get on the K-EARTH 101 Guest List. You can purchase pre-advanced tickets at Ticketmaster.com or at the Morongo Box Office at 951-755-5391.

Guest list space is limited and will close. Tickets are $30 and will be available at the door the day of the show.

Want to make your weekend even better? Listen to win a Totally 80’s overnight stay at Morongo on the night of the show! Just be the the right caller to 1-800-232-KRTH (5784) when you hear the cue to call! It will also guarantee you entrance to the show.

Here are the details:

Friday, May 20 inside VIBE at Morongo Casino Resort & Spa, 49500 Seminole Drive, Cabazon 92230

Check-in at 6pm

Doors at 8pm

DJ Chuck “thE oLd SouL” at 8:10pm

Boy George at 10pm

DJ Chuck “thE oLd SouL” from 11pm until 12am

Everyone attending must be age 21 or older with ID.

Click here for contest rules.

Listen to some of his hits below: