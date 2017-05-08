Totally 80s Live With Boy George At Morongo Casino Resort & Spa

K-EARTH 101’s Totally 80’s Live returns with a free concert featuring Boy George at Club Vibe inside Morongo Casino Resort & Spa on Saturday, May 20!

Entry is free when you get on the K-EARTH 101 Guest List. You can purchase pre-advanced tickets at Ticketmaster.com or at the Morongo Box Office at 951-755-5391.

Guest list space is limited and will close. Tickets are $30 and will be available at the door the day of the show.

Want to make your weekend even better? Listen to win a Totally 80’s overnight stay at Morongo on the night of the show!  Just be the the right caller to 1-800-232-KRTH (5784) when you hear the cue to call!  It will also guarantee you entrance to the show.

Here are the details:

  • Friday, May 20 inside VIBE at Morongo Casino Resort & Spa, 49500 Seminole Drive, Cabazon 92230
  • Check-in at 6pm
  • Doors at 8pm
  • DJ Chuck “thE oLd SouL” at 8:10pm
  • Boy George at 10pm
  • DJ Chuck “thE oLd SouL” from 11pm until 12am

Everyone attending must be age 21 or older with ID.

