Online Contest: U2 Second Added Show at the Rose Bowl

.

lnla u2 1024x512 osm Online Contest: U2 Second Added Show at the Rose Bowl

Following a quick sell out this morning of the May 20th performance, Live Nation is pleased to announce that a second and final concert has been confirmed for U2 The Joshua Tree Tour in Los Angeles.  Due to overwhelming demand a 2nd and final show will take place at the Rose Bowl on Sunday, May 21st. The highly anticipated tour announced last week will include a performance of The Joshua Tree in its entirety, with special guest support provided by The Lumineers in this city.

Enter to win your tickets to the second added show on Sunday, May 21 below.

Click here to purchase tickets.

(1 winner to be chosen)

 

Comments are closed.

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live