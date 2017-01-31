Online Contest: U2 Second Added Show at the Rose Bowl

.
Following a quick sell out this morning of the May 20th performance, Live Nation is pleased to announce that a second and final concert has been confirmed for U2 The Joshua Tree Tour in Los Angeles. Due to overwhelming demand a 2nd and final show will take place at the Rose Bowl on Sunday, May 21st. The highly anticipated tour announced last week will include a performance of The Joshua Tree in its entirety, with special guest support provided by The Lumineers in this city.
