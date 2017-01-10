Online Contest: Grand National Roadster Show at Fairplex Pomona

Enter to win a pair of tickets to the Grand National Roadster Show, coming to the Fairplex Pomona January 27-29.

It only happens once a year and its happening January 27th through the 29th at the Fairplex in Pomona! The O’reilly Auto Parts Grand National Roadster Show is the longest running and the largest indoor car show in the world. The Grand National Roadster Show features over 1000 of the wildest creations in hot rods, custom cars and motorcycles, along with the hottest builders, celebrities and vendors covering the entire fairplex grounds. For more information visit them at rodshows.com.

