Win tickets to K-EARTH 101’S Totally 80’S Live With Boy George & More!

K-EARTH 101’s Totally 80’s Live is back at the Honda Center on January 26th with a totally awesome line-up that will make you want to break out the neon!
Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to K-EARTH 101’s Totally 80’s Live with Boy George, Adam Ant, and The Bangles!
Also featuring Violent Femmes, Salt N’ Pepa, The Romantics, Tone Loc, A Flock of Seagulls, Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five, Dramarama, Sugar Hill Gang and Nick Heyward of Haircut 100!
Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com!
Brought to you by FKOA and Bobby Dee Presents.
Comments are closed.