Win tickets to K-EARTH 101’S Totally 80’S Live With Boy George & More!

K-EARTH 101’s Totally 80’s Live is back at the Honda Center on January 26th with a totally awesome line-up that will make you want to break out the neon!

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to K-EARTH 101’s Totally 80’s Live with Boy George, Adam Ant, and The Bangles!

Also featuring Violent Femmes, Salt N’ Pepa, The Romantics, Tone Loc, A Flock of Seagulls, Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five, Dramarama, Sugar Hill Gang and Nick Heyward of Haircut 100!

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com!

Brought to you by FKOA and Bobby Dee Presents.