K-EARTH 101’s Totally 80s Labor Day Weekend!

This Labor Day weekend, K-EARTH 101 is serving up nothing but the greatest hits of the 80s for a Totally 80s Labor Day Weekend!

From the Boss to Blondie, the Material Girl to the Purple One, get your ‘Fixx’ of the best hits of the 80s right here on K-EARTH 101!

You can let us know what you want to hear by calling 1-800-232-KRTH (5784).

So everybody have fun (and everybody Wang Chung) with K-EARTH 101 at your BBQ, picnic or beach party for a Totally 80s Labor Day Weekend! Listen on your radio at 101.1, the Radio.com or TuneIn apps or stream online when you click here.