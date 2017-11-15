Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Super Freak" by Rick James

Salted Caramel Pepsi Is Here For The Holidays

By: Crystal Zahler

Pepsi is feeling the holiday cheer and released a Salted Caramel flavor!

The flavor may be a hit or miss, but still interesting enough to give it a try.

If your as curious as we are, grab one at your local grocery store and see what the new holiday inspired flavor is all about!

