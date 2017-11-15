Lisa Loves Showbiz: First Lawsuit Filled Against Harvey Weinstein

Lawsuit number one filed against Harvey Weinstein by an anonymous actress who says she was raped at a Beverly Hills Hotel in 2016 by Weinstein.

She also all alleges that the company was aware of his repeated acts of sexual misconduct before it happened.

She is suing for sexual battery, gender violence, battery and assault and negligence.

She is seeking damages and an injunction that would bar Weinstein and TWC from engaging in similar conduct toward other women.

A rep for Weinstein issued this statement following the filing, “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.” He further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any woman for refusing his advances.

Also speaking out for the first time Terry Crews who says he was sexually assaulted at a party.

He was on Good Morning America this morning talking to Michael Strahan and had this to say (play clip)

He explained why such a big guy like him who is 6’4 didn’t punch the guy out.

On the advice of his, wife who was standing there and witnessed the assault, she told Terry “you can never handle any situation like this with violence, you are a target, you can be baited and pulled and if you react physically you will be responsible.”