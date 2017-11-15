Lisa Loves Showbiz: Blake Shelton Named People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive

It’s people magazine’s new “Sexiest Man Alive!”

Blake Shelton is gracing the cover of this year’s People Magazine ‘Sexiest Man Alive’, marking the first ever country singer to hold the title.

Shelton, as you know, made a name for himself as a coach on The Voice and had this to say when he learned of the honor.

“Y’all must be running out of people, Like, wow, we’re down to somebody who is somewhat symmetrical” adding, “It’s because of Gwen that I will embrace the crown.”

Shelton says it was girlfriend Gwen who told him this, “Listen to me, you’re going to regret this for the rest of your life if you don’t take this gift and live in the moment.”

A bigger incentive for Blake was being able to stick it to his fellow judge and best friend Adam Levine, who was “People’s Sexiest Man” in 2013.

Here’s Blake telling us how he feels:

Blake’s latest album “Texoma Shore” hit #1 on the billboard top country albums.

He insists he had a few awkward phases while growing up. As for his relationship with Gwen Stefani, he says “they are happier than ever” and “it just feels like it gets stronger all the time, you know it’s crazy.”

The power couple teamed up on a song for Christmas, “You make it feel like Christmas.”