Lisa Loves Showbiz: Gal Gadot Won't Do A 'Wonder Woman' Sequal If Brett Ratner Is Involved

By Lisa Stanley
On Friday we told you about yet another sexual assault claim against comedian Louis C.K., in fact several women accused him of sexual misconduct.

Late Friday he responded saying, “These stories are true. The power I had over these women is that they admired me and I wielded that power irresponsibly.”

He went on to say, that he is “remorseful” and has “tried to learn” from his irresponsible behavior.

Another guy being accused of irresponsible behavior is producer Brett Ratner.

As a result of those claims, Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot,  says she will not do a Wonder Woman sequel if Ratner is involved.

Ratner co-produced the first film with Warner Brothers, and Gadot says if they don’t cancel its co-financing arrangement with Ratner she’s out, saying “They can’t have a movie rooted in women’s empowerment being part financed by a man accused of sexual misconduct against women.”

According to The New York Post’s Page Six, Warner Brothers has shown Ratner the door since the allegations against him came to light and they say they will not renew his deal when it expires next year.

