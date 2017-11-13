Lisa Loves Showbiz: Carrie Underwood Cancels Show After Breaking Her Wrist

Carrie Underwood is recovering from a broken wrist this morning.

She was injured after falling down some stairs outside of her home in Nashville on Friday night.

Her publicist says she’s been treated and released from the hospital.

Underwood tweeted yesterday saying she’ll be alright. She has the best hubby in the world to take care of her.

She was set to perform at a sold out benefit concert in Nashville last night which she obviously canceled.

If you were a Magnum PI fan or a Blue Blood fan listen up. The New York Post is telling us things about Tom Selleck that we never knew.

We do know he sports one of the most recognizable mustaches, but did you know he almost played Indiana Jones, but couldn’t because he was already committed to Magnum PI?

Get this, the show apparently a family affair.

Selleck’s two wives made cameos on the series.

His first wife, Jacqueline, guested on one episode while his second and current wife, Jillie Mack, appeared in several episodes.

Lastly, Selleck was the Marlboro Man, or rather the Salem Man. He did billboards for the cigarette company early on in his career to earn a living and was always confused for the Marlboro Man.